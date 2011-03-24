NCAC SELECTS UNIVERSITIES TO RECEIVE STUDENT TRAVEL AWARDS

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The National Council of Acoustical Consultants (NCAC) has selected four universities from a list of eight qualified university programs to be the first to receive the NCAC Student Travel Award. In this inaugural year of the program, Purdue University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Kansas, and University of Nebraska - Lincoln each will be awarded $500 to send one student in their respective acoustics/noise control program to present a technical paper at an upcoming Acoustical Society of America (ASA) or Institute of Noise Control Engineering (INCE) conference.

“As an organization, NCAC has always recognized acoustical professionals, but this year we’re shifting our focus to those individuals new to the field or looking to get into the profession,” says Kenric Van Wyk, Vice President of Marketing, NCAC. “With the Student Travel Award program, we’re helping students connect with seasoned professionals before they even leave the classroom. Participating at professional events like ASA and INCE, which are both highly regarded by NCAC, is a great way for them to interact with other professional consultants.”

The eligibility of university and college programs was determined by the NCAC Student Travel Award committee and based on stringent criteria regarding the program’s curriculum and faculty. Chosen by lottery from a pool of qualified programs, the winning schools then qualify and select a graduate or undergraduate student from their program to be the recipient of the award. These honors have been made possible through financial sponsorship by NCAC member firms.

“The Student Travel Award Program seeks to further recognize those future professionals and the educational programs that prepare them,” says Russ Berger, immediate past president, NCAC. “We reviewed the finest institutions in America, and are proud to have Purdue University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Kansas, and University of Nebraska - Lincoln represent this aspect of the Student Travel Awards.”