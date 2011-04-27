Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM Television Studio

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Television Studio, a new live production switcher that combines a professional switcher with a broadcast quality H.264 encoder so customers can perform live multi-camera production and broadcast encoding for the Internet all in one product for only $995.

ATEM Television Studio will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

The first production switcher for the Internet age, ATEM Television Studio is a full broadcast quality production switcher with real time H.264 encoding so customers can capture live events directly to files for Internet distribution. ATEM Television Studio includes 6 video inputs with both broadcast SDI and consumer HDMI inputs for cameras and computers. ATEM Television Studio is a 1 rack unit chassis with software based control panel for Mac OS X or Windows. If customers require a broadcast grade hardware panel, then ATEM Television Studio is also compatible with the ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel.

ATEM Television Studio includes features needed for a true professional switcher, including upstream chroma keyer, two media player frame-stores, downstream keyers, full transitions, fade to black, Multi View monitoring and more! Customers also get the software control panel for controlling the switcher via ethernet even from a laptop computer, making an incredibly portable solution.

The Internet is becoming the television transmitter for everyone, and ATEM Television Studio is more than a live production switcher, it's also an encoder, so it's perfectly suited to take advantage of this online video revolution. ATEM Television Studio lets customers connect to any computer for live capture to H.264 master files in full HD resolution. H.264 is now the standard for Internet video, as well as iPhones, iPad and Apple TV. For recording the H.264 video, ATEM Television Studio includes Blackmagic Design Media Express software for Mac OS X and Windows.

ATEM Television Studio is a professional broadcast SDI switcher that also includes loads of HDMI connections so you can start affordably with consumer HDMI cameras. Every video input features an automatic frame re-synchronizer, so customers don't need expensive genlock cameras and computers can also be plugged in. With the latest low cost and high quality HD consumer cameras providing amazing image quality at extremely low cost, ATEM Television Studio includes 4 HDMI inputs to allow direct connection. This dramatically reduces the overall cost of multi-camera production.

For professionals, ATEM Television Studio also includes 4 SDI/HD-SDI inputs for connecting to professional broadcast cameras on longer cable lengths. The switcher also includes SDI and HDMI program outputs, SDI and HDMI outputs from the Multi View, and a USB 2.0 connection for live recording of the program feed directly to high quality H.264 files for the web. ATEM Television Studio includes built in black, bars, media player and color generator sources.

Customers can save thousands of dollars on costly monitoring with ATEM's built in Multi View. Multi View allows 10 channels of video with custom labels and tally indicators to be displayed on a single HDMI television or monitor for all camera monitoring. ATEM Multi View is as simple to use as connecting a single HDMI monitor, so customers get the perfect portable solution.

ATEM Television Studio includes 2 built in media player frame-stores so customers can save thousands of dollars by eliminating external character generators for logos, backgrounds, lower thirds, bugs and more. The media player frame-stores can be routed into any switcher input, upstream keyer, downstream keyer or background! A Photoshop plug in is included for download of graphics direct directly to the media pool.

"This is an amazing switcher that's broadcast quality, but with it's HDMI connections, H.264 encoding, and affordable price means it's going to help so many new people experience the excitement of live production for the first time. These new HD consumer cameras are amazing quality, and look great, and then as the customers grow, they can start plugging in higher end SDI cameras for greater cable distances and quality", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "Then within minutes of an event being complete, the H.264 files can be online for the world to see. It's amazing, and imagine when used with HyperDeck Shuttle as a instant replay server! It's an amazing solution!"

ATEM Television Studio Key Features

Full live production switcher with media players, chroma keying, transitions, and more.

Built in Multi View lets you see all cameras, preview and program on an HD-SDI and HDMI output.

6 Inputs total, select from 4 SDI/HD-SDI and 4 HDMI inputs. All inputs feature auto re-sync.

2 program SDI/HD-SDI outputs, and 1 program HDMI output.

Black Burst and HD-Tri-Sync genlock input.

Unbalanced AES/EBU input for embedding audio into SDI, HDMI and USB outputs.

USB 2 for capture of H.264 full HD files. Media Express software included for Mac and PC.

Ethernet connection for control panel connection. Control panel software included.

Compatible with all ATEM hardware control panels when hardware panel is required.

Compact 1 rack unit size, at 2.5 inch thick for a portable solution.

Availability and Price

ATEM Television Studio will be available in July for US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

