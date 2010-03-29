Ross Video Adds CleanSwitch Option to CrossOver Series of Production Switchers

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 29, 2010 - Ross Video announces CleanSwitch, an option available in v2.5 or later software in the CrossOver Series of compact production switchers.

CleanSwitch adds the ability to cleanly and quietly switch video signals with embedded audio, passing the audio through with a V-fade or Crossfade. The CleanSwitch option adds a separate openGear card that is controlled by CrossOver to mix up to a full 16 embedded audio channels.

“CleanSwitch makes an excellent solution for program path switching in master control, coordination suites, live trucks and more,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “The audio mixing also handles transitions between stereo and 5.1 audio streams, an important consideration for many applications.”

About The CrossOver Series

CrossOver is Ross’ line of single MLE production switchers designed for compact studios, outside broadcast vehicles, edit suites and flight packs. Compact, tough, and powerful, the CrossOver Series includes the CrossOver 6, 12, and 16. Highlights of all switchers include a built-in multiviewer, internal up/down conversion, animation stores, UltraChrome Chroma keying, internal reference generators, 2D DVEs, a standalone 2RU chassis, and AI Memory recalls. The CrossOver 16 adds Macros, mnemonic indicators, and more.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

