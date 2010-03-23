FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER SUGARFX RELEASES POWERFUL VIDEO WALL GENERATOR FOR FINAL CUT PRO, MOTION AND AFTER EFFECTS

Highly anticipated Video Wall 2.0 release boasts diverse complexity modes, enhanced 3D control options and a variety of customizable parameters for creating unique video wall effects

Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced that development partner SUGARfx has released an update to its highly-successful plug-in, Video Wall. The powerful keyframable parameters of the new Video Wall 2.0 enable users to easily twist, bend, and animate multiple images and videos for unique wall effects. The updated release boasts fresh video options, auto-animation features, and additional capabilities, including new 3D control options. Users can also explore the possibilities of Video Wall 2.0 by sifting through added complexity modes, including "Standard" for simple combinations, and "Advanced" and "Expert" levels for creating more intricate presets and effects. FxFactory powered plug-ins are designed by Noise Industries and their development partners to extend the visual effects capabilities of Adobe® After Effects® CS3 / CS4, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications.

"The engineers at SUGARfx are consistently creating innovative plug-ins and Video Wall 2.0 is no exception," comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. "Its innovative new features, built-in presets, and customizable complexity modes create infinite possibilities for both novice and advanced users to actualize fascinating walls within a 3D space. After the success of Video Wall 1.0, we are confident the new update will receive a positive reception from the FxFactory user base and look forward to hearing feedback."

"We are excited to bring our users many requested features in a new, complete and powerful version of Video Wall," says Ricardo Silva, founder, SUGARfx. "This highly anticipated upgrade boasts multi-host versatility, superior control and a variety of complexity modes for users of virtually any level. We look forward to future collaborations with Noise Industries and the continued evolution of Video Wall."

What's New With Video Wall 2

• All features packed in one plug-in

• Standard, Advanced and Expert modes

• Auto Animation capabilities (no keyframes)

• Expandable Interface

• Multiple video clips

• New Interface navigation tools

• Built-in help tutorials

• Many animation options in both "Advanced" and "Expert" modes

• Color-coded interface elements

• Multiple options for video-image usage

• Gradual effects and animation

• Many new presets in "Standard," "Advanced," and "Expert" modes

Availability and Pricing of SUGARfx Video Wall 2.0

Video Wall 2.0 is accessible as a free update for current Video Wall 1.0 users and is also available for $69 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com). A free trial version is available.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About SUGARfx Founder Ricardo Silva

SUGARfx founder and broadcast designer Ricardo Silva has worked with an assortment of well known entertainment giants including National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Telemundo, NBC, Univision, TLC, and Fox Sports International and holds two Emmy®-nominations from 2001 and 2008 for "Outstanding Main Title Design" by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since joining the Noise Industries development partner program in 2006, Silva has facilitated the engineering of numerous image treatment and processing plug-ins for the FxFactory platform. For more information on SUGARfx, please visit: http://www.sugarfx.tv.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

