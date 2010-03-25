Utah Scientific Extends the Dot.Box Family, Enabling Economical Multichannel Operation

SALT LAKE CITY — March 23, 2010 — Utah Scientific today announced the extension of the Dot.Box family, a combined dual-channel master control and routing system that constitutes a complete, affordable solution for broadcasters moving to multichannel operation. The Dot.Box package, originally available with 32x32 and 64x64 router frames, has now been extended to include a 144x144 frame size. Both the Dot.Box 64 and 144 are wired for future expansion of inputs, outputs, and master control channels.

Dot.Box makes multichannel operation easy to implement, manage, and maintain — all at a surprisingly low cost. And with the new addition, the package can accommodate a wider range of routing requirements and facilitate the addition of more master control channels.

"We have found that many of our customers are interested in taking advantage of the benefits associated with adding sub-channels to their service offerings," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "We developed the Dot.Box concept to enable broadcasters to order a single all-inclusive package with everything they need to begin to realize the rewards of multichannel operation."

The Dot.Box packages consist of a UTAH-400 HD/SD routing switcher with 32 inputs and 16 outputs and two MC-400 master control processor boards with MCP-400 master control panels — everything necessary to put two SD/HD switchable channels on air.

For reliability, the router incorporates dual power supplies and dual crosspoint/controller boards. The two MC-400 processors are housed in the router frame with access to all 32 sources and also feature internal logo keying and external key signal inputs, automatic EAS message presentation, video frame buffers on the master control video inputs, and an independent MCP-400 physical control panel for each master control channel. Router control is handled by the uniquely flexible SoftPanel-2 virtual control panel system, which allows the user to create and deploy virtual panels to meet any control requirement.

Like all Utah Scientific products, the Dot.Box system is backed by the company's no-fee, no-hassle 10-year warranty with round-the-clock support. More information is available through Utah Scientific representatives and resellers and at www.utahscientific.com.

