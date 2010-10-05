From the Runway to the iPhone: Inlet Technologies Helps Zeitbyte Expand Audience for 2010 Fall Fashion Week Shows

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that its SpinnakerTM streaming appliances were used by Zeitbyte Digital Media to stream live and on-demand coverage of this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week to more than 175,000 unique viewers on computers and mobile devices around the world.

Zeitbyte, a digital media company that specializes in video production and webcasting, first began streaming Fashion Week three years ago, and have been using Inlet’s Spinnaker HD 7100 to power their streams since 2009. As a result of the growing number of shows and demand for streams to multiple devices, the company added the Spinnaker HD-X 8100 for this year’s event. With support for up to eight simultaneous streams from one unit, Zeitbyte now has the ability to stream on location in any format (i.e., Flash, Silverlight, H.264, 1080p HD) to any viewing device – including the iPhone®, the iPadTM, and the latest 3GPP devices.

“Spinnaker has not only provided us with an end-to-end solution for broadcasting events on the Internet, but it has also helped create new opportunities for our customers to reach a broader audience on their device of choice,” commented Gary Kahn, president, Zeitbyte Digital Media. “Thanks to Inlet, we were able to stream more Fashion Week events than ever before, at the highest quality possible.”

Using Spinnaker’s award-winning encoding technology, Zeitbyte streamed 66 shows from 11 different locations, including Lincoln Center and Milk Studios, as well as several offsite shows around the city from designers such as Donna Karan and Jason Wu. Along with streaming over 900,000 minutes of live content, Zeitbyte also used Spinnaker to encode 20 additional shows for archival purposes, making them available on-demand to online viewers. All coverage from this year’s Fashion Week can be viewed on the Lincoln Center web site, on individual designer web sites or Facebook pages, and other sites such as www.firstcomesfashion.com.

For future events, Zeitbyte will continue to leverage Spinnaker to offer customers the highest quality streams on location, from anywhere in the world. The company also plans to help those customers engage viewers even further with integrated functionality delivered in their custom players - including opportunities for ad insertion, social media, chat and subscriptions.

“The work Zeitbyte did at Fashion Week is a great demonstration of Spinnaker’s superior quality and performance,” said Michael Barros, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Inlet Technologies. “We are proud to help Zeitbyte deliver a one-stop solution for streaming broadcast-quality content to any device, and help create new business opportunities around that content for them and their customers.”

Spinnaker™ is Inlet Technologies’ family of industry leading streaming appliances for live video and audio delivery applications. Using a state-of-the-art encoding engine and an advanced toolset, Spinnaker delivers the bandwidth performance and unique features you need to provide a true broadcast experience online Spinnaker provides award winning quality and professional, reliable results in an affordable, simple solution.

About Zeitbyte Digital Media

Zeitbyte Digital Media provides media, online and video services, including live event webcasting, video production services, custom media players, media encoding, and media management and streaming Founded in 2006 by Kevin Brail and Gary Kahn, Zeitbyte's clients include ConEdison, Kenneth Cole, Universal Music, UBS, Neiman Marcus, Phillips de Pury and Michael Kors.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.