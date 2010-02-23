BACK AT THE BARNYARD UPGRADES ITS AUDIO WITH THE HELP OF GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL’S WIDE RANGE OF TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS

— Award-winning animation series has its motion-capture audio recorded via a Sennheiser ME 104 wireless microphone system and Focusrite VoiceMaster Platinum mic-pre, and has its sound mixed to picture through a Euphonix System 5 MC console —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, February 19, 2010 — Back at the Barnyard, the animated series based on the hit 2006 movie Barnyard, has won a Daytime EMMY® Award and been nominated for two more. Produced by O Entertainment’s animation division, Omation, and created by Executive Producer and O Entertainment Owner Steve Oedekerk, with Paul Marshal serving as Producer, the show is currently wrapping its second season on the Nickelodeon network and it will likely remain a contender for top awards through its final season. Recently, Omation upgraded their audio facilities with the help of Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users.

GC Pro was the sales and advice conduit for four new eight-channel fader packs for their post-production facility’s Euphonix System 5 MC (mixing console), as well as a Sennheiser ME 104 wireless microphone system and Focusrite VoiceMaster Platinum mic-pre that are being used on the studio’s motion-capture shooting stage. The Euphonix fader packs and Sennheiser wireless systems were implemented at the facility in late 2009.

Back at the Barnyard already had great sound, thanks to the talents of Sound Mixer Gregory M. Cathcart, who has won both a Daytime EMMY Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing and a Golden Reel® Award from the Association of Motion Picture Sound Editors for Best Sound Editing in Television Animation. Cathcart, whose filmography includes hit children’s shows including He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and Scooby Doo, has also been nominated for three more Daytime EMMYS and four more Golden Reel Awards.

Cathcart knows sound, and he knew where to go when the studio was ready for a substantial upgrade. “We’d already had the core of the Euphonix console in place, along with a Euphonix MC Control system, but we needed more flexibility and more mixing power,” Cathcart explains. They turned to GC Pro because of their expertise and ability to obtain a vast selection of professional audio products. “Now, we have 32 channels of faders, which gives us an enormous amount of flexibility for recording and mixing, so the audio can become even more complex and sophisticated,” he explains. All of the technology sourced by GC Pro will also be used for the upcoming animated series Planet Sheen, a spin-off of Omation’s wildly popular Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. “We have a lot of work coming up and we need the best equipment we can get,” says Cathcart. “And we know we can get whatever we need from GC Pro.”