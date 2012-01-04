Net Insight wins significant expansion order for nationwide digital TV and media network in the EMEA region

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that the company has received a significant expansion order for a nationwide digital TV and media network in the EMEA region.

A national broadcaster will expand their nationwide TV and media network based on Net Insight's Nimbra platform. The network handles both contribution and distribution services.

The expansion order value exceeds EUR 1 million. Deliveries of the Nimbra equipment took place December 2011.

Net Insight won this order together with one of our main partners in the EMEA region.

Net Insight AB discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on December 30, 2011 at 04.00 pm CET.

