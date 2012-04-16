Steadicam Takes a Quantum Leap Forward in Anatomy Gear with New Fawcett Exovest — on Display at NAB 2012 at the Tiffen Booth (C8818)

Steadicam operators take notice of the radical new rig support design at the big broadcast show

Las Vegas, NV — April 16, 2012 — The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, motion picture and broadcast markets, is pleased to introduce the new Steadicam® Fawcett Exovest™. The Fawcett Exovest is an ultra-light exoskeletal Steadicam vest that transfers weight into anatomically appropriate areas and bridges areas that should not be loaded. “The exceptional new Steadicam vest design was developed by Chris Fawcett, an expert on physiology of human weight-bearing appliances. Chris is also the author of Steadicam Posture,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “With his credentials behind the ergonomic Exovest design, the bar for comfort and performance has been raised to an all-time high.”

Compared to conventional vests, the Fawcett Exovest is lighter and less constrictive, allowing for better respiration, circulation, transpiration and movement, and is especially comfortable for female operators.

The resultant feel is of increased lightness and control. After docking, the entire vest may be relaxed by means of one over-center lever, as the upper pad systems bed is only under load; and in case of emergency, the vest and rig may be jettisoned by a rapid safety-release.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

