Get Instant Access With Class On Demand Online Training Titles

Users no longer need to wait for DVD-ROMs or pay high tariffs on international shipments; growing number of COD titles now available in streaming video delivery format via the Class on Demand Online Learning Platform

Hoffman Estates, IL – August 3, 2010 – Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce that titles from its award-winning training library will now be available in streaming video delivery format via the exciting new Class on Demand Online Learning Platform. “Customers have been asking for this, and we have been listening,” says Paul Holtz, CEO, Class on Demand. “For customers itching for instant access from a desktop or laptop – this is for you.” Simply visit: http://www.classondemand.com, pick your training, choose “Online,” then add to cart for purchase - the award winning title can be viewed instantly.

Class on Demand Online Course Availability

Class on Demand continues its migration of their extensive library of training courses and all future releases to its Online Learning Platform. As of August 3, 2010, the following titles are available for purchase in both Class on Demand Online Learning Platform delivery and DVD-ROM format:

• Advanced Training for Apple Color

• Basic Training for Apple Color

• Basic Training for Final Cut Studio (2010)

• Basic Training for Mac OS X Snow Leopard

• Complete Training for eyeon Fusion 6

• Complete Training for Final Cut Pro 7

• Complete Training for GenArts Sapphire

• Complete Training for Pinnacle Studio v14

• Complete Training for Trapcode Particular 2

• Fundamentals of Adobe Photoshop Elements 7

• Fundamentals of Adobe Premiere Elements 7

• Windows 7 Made Easy

Paul Holtz adds: “We have also given you access to free chapters on every title. It allows you to learn valuable information and sample the training at the same time - come take a look and experience the true ‘Class on Demand.’”

For more information about Class on Demand, its Online Learning Platform, and its award-winning training courses, please visit: http://www.classondemand.com.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

