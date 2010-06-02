Pacific Television Center Increases Capacity to Australia and New Zealand

Company Deploys OC48 from Los Angeles to Sydney; OC12 from Sydney to Auckland

LOS ANGELES, CA - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based, independent global transmission and production company, is continuing to enhance its global reach by increasing their capacities between Los Angeles and Sydney to an OC48 and between Sydney and Auckland to an OC12.

"We are very excited to move forward with these additional expansions," says Howard Fine, Vice President Broadcast Services, Pacific Television Center. "The commissioning of the OC48 to Sydney and the OC12 to Auckland, basically completes the current upgrade to our primary fiber network-the opportunities are very promising at this pivotal moment in the industry."

PacTV's roster of clients in Australia and New Zealand know the company to be at the center of broadcast technology trends for more than 30 years, providing affordable solutions and services to multiple industries around the world. These long standing relationships, along with the increasing appetite for improved quality options over the Pacific, prompted PacTV to move forward with this investment in permanent infrastructure and capacity. In addition, local connectivity includes instant access to BT Tower-London, The Switch Los Angeles, AT&T Hollywood Hub, Sydney DVN, GlobeCast Australia and Sky New Zealand-Auckland. Other points of presence on PacTV's global network include New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Toronto and Paris.

As with their OC48 launch to London earlier this year, PacTV will be able to provide richer HD/SD content via JPG2000 circuits, supported by a new Advanced Transport Platform (ATP) developed by Evertz. The advantages of this format include lossless compression, no cantonation, ability to carry HD and SD content without reconfiguring the encoders/decoders and no lip sync drift. Compression is planned at 100mb for HD and 50mb for SD signals.

The new service is scheduled to launch July 1, 2010 and is made possible through a formal, strategic alliance with GlobeCast Australia, which is independently owned and operated.