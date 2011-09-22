Ikegami features new Unicam HD

Ikegami showcased its new HDK-97A (or Unicam HD), the company’s top-of-the-line 3G-SDI 1080/50p HD studio camera.

This 16-bit portable companion-camera employs new AIT CCD imagers and digital video processing system for superior picture detail and accurate rendition of color gradations.

Delivering a choice of 1080/50p 4:2:2 or 1080/50i 4:4:4 color sampling, the new high bit-depth HDK-97A is designed for traditional-style multicamera production applications. A docking-style camera, the new HDK-97A also features a 3G fiber-transmission system from the camera head to its new CCU. Transmission options include an HD-SDI QTV signal for teleprompter (or vanity/program monitor) use and an HD-SDI trunk channel, which allows for connection of a second camera that doesn't have its own built-in fiber transmission system.

The Unicam HDK-97A also can be used with a newly developed Digital Triax System.