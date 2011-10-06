Xilinx unveils SMPTE 2022-5/-6 intellectual property core

At IBC2011, Xilinx announced the availability of its SMPTE 2022-5/-6 intellectual property core, the company's newest building block for broadcast equipment developers delivering the IP-based systems needed to reduce the cost of transporting raw, high-bit video.

The core brings Forward Error Correction (FEC) for video over IP to Xilinx's Broadcast Real-Time Video Engine Targeted Design Platform so developers can quickly build flexible, high-bandwidth systems capable of recovering IP packets lost to network transmission errors and ensure the picture quality of uncompressed, full bandwidth professional video.

The SMPTE 2022-5/-6 video networking standard defines a transport protocol for the carriage of real-time, non-piecewise constant, variable bit rate (VBR) MPEG-2 transport streams over IP networks. The capability to support multiple, uncompressed HD and 3-D high-resolution video streams encapsulated in SMPTE 2022-5/-6 Ethernet IP packet format is critical to the deployment of a new generation of broadcast equipment.