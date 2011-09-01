Do you want to be a judge for the IBC2011 Pick Hit awards?

At IBC, we will again be holding our Pick Hit awards for products. The award is in recognition of the innovative technology developed and shown at an IBC stand.

The Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit awards are the longest-running and most prestigious technical awards in the industry. With a 26-year history (the first Pick Hit awards were conferred at NAB in 1984), the award has become the most coveted technology award at both IBC and NAB.

We are looking for readers to join our judging panel. Judges should be working professionals in the broadcast, post, and network and satellite industries. To protect the integrity of awards, judges remain anonymous throughout the judging process.

So that the awards truly represent decisions made by buyers of broadcast equipment, our judges must be working at broadcast, production and post facilities or at a systems integrator. Vendors or resellers are not eligible to participate.

Judges make their choices, anonymously, as they visit companies on the show floor. At a short panel session on Monday afternoon (September 12) the votes are cast, and the Pick Hit winners for IBC 2011 selected.

A special feature on the IBC2011 Pick Hit winners will appear in the November issue of Broadcast Engineering's world edition.

If you would like to participate in the judging , please e-mail David Austerberry at: editor@broadcastengineeringworld.com with the words “Pick Hits” in the subject line.