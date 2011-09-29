LARCAN features Cool-Dock Series transmitters
LARCAN showcased its new Cool-Dock Series of liquid-cooled transmitters at IBC2011.
The transmitter design incorporates new Cool-Dock technology to deliver superior cooling while maintaining optimal serviceability. The concept behind Cool-Dock is to provide cooling that uses no hose couplings or water connections that need to be disconnected. As a result, there are no connection points to leak or fail mechanically.
In addition to its unique approach to liquid cooling, the modular Cool-Dock Series offers broadband coverage, high-efficiency amplifiers, and extensive monitoring and diagnostics in a reliable, user-friendly design.
The Cool-Dock Series is available in power levels from 1.5kW and beyond, and 10kW configurations are available in a single cabinet. In an ATSC configuration, the Cool-Dock Series can be configured for channel coverage between 470MHz and 860MHz.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox