LARCAN features Cool-Dock Series transmitters

LARCAN showcased its new Cool-Dock Series of liquid-cooled transmitters at IBC2011.

The transmitter design incorporates new Cool-Dock technology to deliver superior cooling while maintaining optimal serviceability. The concept behind Cool-Dock is to provide cooling that uses no hose couplings or water connections that need to be disconnected. As a result, there are no connection points to leak or fail mechanically.

In addition to its unique approach to liquid cooling, the modular Cool-Dock Series offers broadband coverage, high-efficiency amplifiers, and extensive monitoring and diagnostics in a reliable, user-friendly design.

The Cool-Dock Series is available in power levels from 1.5kW and beyond, and 10kW configurations are available in a single cabinet. In an ATSC configuration, the Cool-Dock Series can be configured for channel coverage between 470MHz and 860MHz.