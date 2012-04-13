Avid iNEWS now under Command of Apple iPad

At NAB (Booth #SU902) Avid is showing a new app for the Apple iPad that allows news anchors and reporters to control the playout of graphics and video while on-air. The company said it’s ideally suited to live or recorded broadcasts and election coverage.

The new iNEWS Command 3.0 on iPad shotbox app supports a variety of graphics platforms including Avid Motion Graphics and Chyron HyperX, as well as several video servers including Avid’s AirSpeed and Omneon (Harmonic)’s Spectrum.

The latest version of iNEWS Command (3.0) also offers significantly enhanced graphics control features such as editing graphics templates directly from the Command workstation user interface, allowing users to fix mistakes on the fly right up to air time.

Bill Hadsell, senior product manager at Avid, said the new app puts complete content control into the hands of on-air talent so they can tell the most compelling stories right from their device. “And best of all, the intuitive interface means there is no training necessary.”

The Command shotbox app will be available in Q2 of 2012 and will be offered for free on the iTunes App Store. Customers must first purchase a low cost iNEWS Command device license to operate this functionality as an extension of the iNEWS Command system.

Avid has continued to provide access to its products features through portable devices like the iPad. Other products that can now be controlled by the iPad (or other tablet) include Avid Studio, an easy-to-use app that enables users to edit video, audio, and photos.