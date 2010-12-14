Singular Software Accepted Into Leading European University's Faculty of Technology

Situated in the heart of the UK’s Leicester City, De Montfort University utilizes PluralEyes’ dual-system synchronization to enhance its media curriculum

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, recently sold a volume license for its popular PluralEyes® product to De Montfort University’s Faculty of Technology, which houses one of Europe’s largest and most up-to-date media technology facilities. PluralEyes, which is now installed on 32 Final Cut Pro® workstations in De Montfort’s Department of Media Technology, helps students understand dual-system sound technology, which is a convenient way to retrieve high-quality sound to match the high-quality video recorded by HDV and DSLR cameras.

Videomaker magazine recently named PluralEyes the Best Audio Software of 2010. Its unique and valuable workflow automation features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions initially caught the attention of De Montfort’s Department of Media Technology’s audio technology academic, Justin Davey. With a degree in audio electronics and a background in sound engineering, Davey is no stranger to syncing dual-system sound. Regarding PluralEyes, Davey says, “DSLR is the new hot topic, so I was searching for a way to integrate it into our curriculum. I saw positive feedback on PluralEyes all over the web, so I approached the university about it. I said that our students need to learn how to retrieve high-quality sound for their video projects, and that PluralEyes is one of the best ways to accomplish this often daunting task.”

De Montfort undergraduates now can take advantage of PluralEyes’ unique audio-syncing technology in a number of media-driven courses, including Media Production, Radio Production, Media Technology, Multimedia Computing, Music Technology, and Audio Recording Technology. “Students have access to a Canon Rebel T2i DSLR camera, along with high-end Sony and Canon HDV cameras that they use to record video, and then capture audio on a separate high-end recorder. Part of their coursework is to learn how to do things manually with clappers, etc.; but I also show them how easy it can be to combine the audio and video in Final Cut Pro using PluralEyes,” comments Davey.

Bruce Sharpe, CEO of Singular Software and creator of PluralEyes, says, “De Montfort University is known throughout Europe as one of the best schools to attend for students in the production technology field. The university’s top-notch instructors and forward-thinking curriculum have produced some of the industry’s brightest talents. We are thrilled that the school chose PluralEyes to enhance its reputation as a leader in avant-garde media education.”

To learn more about De Montfort University and its Faculty of Technology, please visit: http://www.dmu.ac.uk/faculties/technology/index.jsp, or contact technology@dmu.ac.uk.

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation. Optimized for fast performance on both Mac® and PC platforms, PluralEyes supports Adobe® Premiere Pro®, Final Cut Pro, Sony® Vegas® Pro, and Media Composer®.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software’s PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com