Concurrent to showcase eFactor software platform

Concurrent will feature its newly launched eFactor workflow and distribution software platform at IBC2011.

This new software platform simplifies the complex task of delivering multi-format video to a wide range of devices addressing preparation, packaging, policy, protection and delivery of high quality video.

Concurrent focused its eFactor development efforts on reducing the complexities of delivering video to a growing population of disparate connected devices. Content producers and service providers must currently prepare and package video content for delivery over three market-leading HTTP adaptive bitrate formats, including Apple, Adobe and Microsoft.

Concurrent's Transmux solution removes that complexity by repackaging a single source asset on-the-fly, while offering flexibility to support future formats. This greatly simplifies workflow and results in savings on both capital and operational expenditures.

See Concurrent at IBC2011 Stand 4.B78.