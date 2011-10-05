Hiltron unveils HSACU SNG antenna controller

Hiltron introduced the Hiltron HSACU satellite newsgathering (SNG) controller, which provided fully automated satellite auto-acquisition, at IBC2011.

Full control of the Hiltron HSACU can be performed locally or from a remote IP browser. Local control is achieved via front-panel pushbuttons and a color touch-panel graphic display. In IP remote control mode, the entire system can be controlled from wherever is convenient. Fully automated acquisition of accessible satellites can be achieved within less than two minutes. An internal DVB-S/S2 tuner is provided for satellite verification.

Heading determination is performed using a GPS and/or a fluxgate compass. The HACU-DSNG includes dual-axis compensation of truck inclination. It is compatible with resolvers, potentiometers, inclinometers and direct-current drive-motors.