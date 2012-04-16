s Video acquires another camera robotics company

A mere two months after it bought FX-Motion, a camera robotics company based in Belgium that allows sophisticated “motion picture-style” cameras moves using unmanned pedestals on a rail system, Ross Video, in Toronto, Canada, has purchased Cambotics, a robotics company based in Escondido, Calif. whose technology is less sophisticated but more affordable for local stations. No financial details were provided.

The idea, according to Ross Video President and CEO David Ross, is to provide broadcasters with options for how they want to configure their unmanned news studios. The FX-Motion product line is now in use at the CBS affiliate in Chicago and was developed by camera robotics pioneers Bob Scotto and Miles Spellman.

“This acquisition, coupled with the acquisition of FX-Motion earlier this year, now establishes Ross as a world leader in studio camera robotics systems,” said David Ross, CEO Ross Video.

Going forward, the FX-Motion and Cambotics technology (the “CamBot” series) will both be sold under the renamed Ross Robotics brand, along with Ross’ existing Furio Robo and Furio RC systems, as part of a newly formed division.

Founded in 2005, Cambotics is a provider of studio camera automation technology, including automated heads and pedestals. The CamBot Series can handle payloads of up to 200 pounds on its 700 Series pedestals.

The Robotics family works with Ross’ existing products including OverDrive automated production control system, Vision production switchers and XPression Graphics. Ross said that having a full array of production offerings uniquely positions the company to provide customers a more complete solution and the opportunity to advance the state of the art in live production technology.

Cambotics founders Scotto and Spellman will remain with Ross in the robotics division as the new Chief Hardware Architect and Chief Software Architect respectively.