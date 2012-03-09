Redesigned AP mobile app combines local news from member broadcasters and newspapers

The Associated Press (AP) has completed a major redesign of its mobile news app—AP Mobile—which features in-depth coverage of major stories and enhanced local news presentations from AP member broadcasters and newspapers. It combines customizable news feeds, news stories from local publications and breaking news from around the world all under one interface.

With a new visual look that provides access to text and video content aggregated by AP’s editors, the new app offers two new differentiators: Big Stories and Local News. The new features are available exclusively at launch for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch users.

Tom Curley, president and CEO of The Associated Press, said the new app “set[s] a new standard for how people consume news on their iPad, iPhone and iPod touch in what is sure to be an extraordinary year for news.”

Developed by the AP in-house, the mobile app is a portal providing around the clock access to international, national and local news from AP and other sources. In the four years since its first release, AP Mobile has been downloaded by more than 3.5 million iPad, iPhone and iPod touch users.

The “Big Stories” section of the new app will feature in-depth major stories, told through text, photos, videos and interactive graphics. The app also includes a direct link for users to send news tips to AP. Throughout the year, the new app will give “Big Story” treatment to the national election and the Olympics, among other scheduled events and breaking news stories that capture the public’s attention.

The “Local News” section will enable users to view stories from local outlets by brand as well as by geographic location. Users can easily find local sources by entering the city or zip code of their choice. For the first time, participating broadcasters and publishers can select the stories they feature from their own news reports.

In addition, the app provides enhanced display for both national and local advertisers. It also represents an external display of AP’s new visual identity and logo—the first in more than 30 years. The new logo will roll out to other AP properties in the coming months. The new brand platform will help unify all of AP’s business lines under one consistent look and logo and increase its market recognition as the definitive source for news.

The AP Mobile app is available for free from the App Store on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch at www.iTunes.com/AppStore. Current users of the app can update to the new version through iTunes on their desktop or via the App Store app.