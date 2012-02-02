Super Bowl coverage to include new 10x ultra slomo cameras from Ikegami

NBC will utilize a new Hi-Motion II ultra-motion camera system, made by NAC Image Technology and packaged in a familiar form factor by Ikegami, to produce stunning HD slow-motion views of the action during Super Bowl XLVI, in Indianapolis, Ind. Four of the unique 10x slomo camera systems were suppied to NBC Sports by Fletcher Camera & Lenses, in Chicago—which now owns a dozen, at a cost of $3.5 million.

NAC Image Technology designs and manufactures advanced imaging and motion-analysis systems. The Hi-Motion cameras utilize a three-CMOS-sensor camera head with built-in memory to deliver more than ten-times-speed (“10x”) for dramatic ultra-slow-motion HD playback.

Sold and supported by Ikegami, the new Hi-Motion II camera is a dual-format 1080i/720p HD camera system that provides simultaneous output of live normal-speed video and ultra-slow-motion replay video. It can also be used as both a traditional HD portable/field camera and an ultra-motion HD camera that can work side-by-side

While the camera head and sensor design are NAC Image Tech, the unit incorporates a fibre interface, viewfinder, tally and comms among other off-the-shelf items from Ikegami, which also built the camera housing.

The Hi-Motion II works with the Ikegami fiber interface, allowing the camera to send signals more than 6,000 ft. using SMPTE fiber as well as single-mode fiber with local power. The cmaera can be used with a variety of solid-state storage options, as well as HD XT2 video servers from EVS.

Last year (at NAB 2011) NAC Image Technology was using Panasonic as its exclusive camera partner, but has since partnered with Ikegami.