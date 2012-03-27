MobiTV has staked its claim in the “TV Everywhere” frontier by partnering with Amino Communications to offer broadcasters and other types of content distributors a new set top box platform with integrated software that addresses simultaneous multi-stream encoding and digital rights management (DRM). More than 850 customers in 85 countries use Amino’s hybrid/OTT platform (with over four million devices sold), the company said.

The goal, according to MobiTV CTO Kay Johansson‚ is to provide customers a highly personalized multi-screen viewing experience, “Inside or outside the living room.”

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will integrate MobiTV’s TV Everywhere Media Player and DRM software into an Amino IP-based set-top box that leverages adaptive streaming technology “while eliminating the need for managed networks.”

The MobiTV TV Everywhere solution is easily adaptable for integration with existing TV service provider infrastructure and back-end systems. As an end-to-end managed service that leverages MobiTV’s cloud-based video distribution platform, the MobiTV TV Everywhere solution helps TV service providers reduce time to market and costs associated with deployment and operations.

Donald McGarva, CEO at Amino‚ said that by embedding the MobiTV DRM and Media Player technologies into its boxes, customers can reach beyond their own networks and deploy new services to quickly and effectively target new markets.

MobiTV provides managed services that deliver live and on-demand television and related media content across mobile devices, tablets, personal computers and other Internet-enabled consumer electronics. The company is the exclusive national provider

of mobile television services for AT&T U-verse Live TV, NFL Mobile on Verizon, Sprint TV, T-Mobile TV, and US Cellular Mobile TV.