Jünger Audio Improves The Sound for Thailand’s TV Viewers

True Visions, one of the largest cable and satellite television providers in Thailand and South East Asia, has installed Jünger Audio LEVEL MAGIC™ processors in its final programme chain to help balance audio levels across its pay-TV channels.

Audience enjoyment is a key factor for the broadcaster, which is renowned for the quality of its flagship news, sport, documentary and light entertainment programming. Three years ago, it installed a number of Jünger Audio LEVEL MAGIC processors at its facility in Bangkok and these worked so well that it decided to invest in more.

True Visions wanted to maintain the same audio level across all of its broadcast channels so that viewers would not notice obvious and dramatic differences in audio loudness. The Jünger Audio equipment perfectly met the company’s requirements by solving the problem of different audio levels on different channels.

Advance Digital Tech Group, Jünger Audio’s distributor in Thailand, supplied True Visions TV with its LEVEL MAGIC equipment and anticipates further sales to the broadcaster in the future.

LEVEL MAGIC is a sophisticated adaptive level control algorithm that is designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source.

Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analog and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com

About True Visions

True Visions Public Company Limited (True Visions), formerly United Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited (UBC), was created by the 1998 merger of International Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited (IBC) and UBC Cable Network Public Company Limited. The combined strengths of these leading Thai pay-TV operators created a dynamic platform from which True Visions now provides an array of services to subscribers. True Visions is committed to the delivery of superior content and memorable entertainment experience to targeted customers. By leveraging technology to bring the world’s finest information and entertainment programming to the Thai audience, in a socially responsible way that creates long term shareholder value, True Visions strives to contribute significantly to Thailand’s cultural life. For more information, visit http://www.truevisionstv.com.