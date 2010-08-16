2010 Big Broadcast Survey Results

The 2010 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS), conducted by Devoncroft Partners, is the largest ever and most comprehensive market study of the broadcast industry. More than 5,600 broadcast professionals in 120+ countries participated in the project.

Reports derived from BBS data deliver insight into the opinions and attitudes of key technology buyers including broadcasters, playout centers, cable/satellite/ IPTV operators, radio stations, recording studios and more. This includes industry trends; purchase intent and buying behavior; major project plans; products being evaluated for purchase; and detailed opinions of vendor brands.

