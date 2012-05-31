SIM Digital re-invents itself and adds finishing services

SIM Digital, a rental and production services company formerly known as SIM Video, continues to re-invent itself to create better workflow models for its clients in a constantly changing digital environment. The company has expanded its portfolio of digital cinematography services with the acquisition of the finishing division of a Los Angeles-based post-production house called Master Key.

The acquisition, which follows the purchase of Bling Digital, a company that provides “the missing link between camera and post production,” in 2009, will allow the company to now offer a full spectrum of off-line editorial and file-based digital dailies processing to its clients; resulting in “greater cost incentives” for everyone involved.

James Martin, SIM Digital’s Chief Strategy Officer, said that the company can now offer a complete package of rental and production support services, from the camera all the way to a color-corrected master for broadcast.

As part of the new deal, financial details of which were not made available, Master Key co-owner, Elan Dassani, will join SIM Digital as its new vice president of Bling Finishing Services. Also joining the SIM Digital team will be colorist, Chris Jacobson, who will now serve as the company’s new vice president of Creative Services.

SIM Digital now offers cameras, on-set data management, digital dailies [with a high-speed data-pipeline to remote editorial staff], Avid and Apple Final Cut pro system rentals, conform and color-correction services. “One company handling all the data from beginning to end,” is how John DeBoer, COO of SIM Digital put it.

The new finishing division will be located at the company’s Los Angeles facility in Hollywood. The company also maintains locations across Canada, the U.S. and China.

Master Key Post is a boutique facility offering expert post and finishing services. The company boasts a specialized staff, high-end editorial rooms and a state-of-the-art coloring bay to provide services including conform, color, titling, and mastering.