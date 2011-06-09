Looking to learn more about Mobile DTV? Attend the Mobile DTV Tech Essentials Event in NYC June 28!

Join Broadcast Engineering and the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) at the Mobile DTV Tech Essentials conference at the New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan June 28th!

This one-day technical conference designed to provide television station, group and network engineers with the knowledge needed to ensure successful deployment of Mobile DTV service as part of their digital TV transmissions. The session lineup includes:

• What’s the market for Mobile DTV? A discussion of the opportunity broadcasters have to better serve viewers and develop a new way to monetize their spectrum with Mobile DTV.

• Mobile DTV system implementation. No two stations are identical; each comes to Mobile DTV with different RF infrastructures and business requirements. This session explores different ways to make Mobile DTV a reality.

• All about conditional access. What is the Mobile DTV Trust Authority? How do broadcasters get keys? How do they manage conditional access keys? Find out during this session.

• Mobile DTV RF and transmission considerations – Part One. This session will deliver important technical information on: single frequency networks, optimizing Big Stick performance, antenna polarization considerations and performance, and UHF vs. VHS performance considerations.

• Understanding and implementing Electronic Service Guides.

• Mobile DTV RF and transmission considerations – Part Two. Mobile DTV signal propagation – a new model.

