Completed integration of ToolsOnAir with OCTOPUS6 targeted for IBC2011

At the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, ToolsOnAir and OCTOPUS Newsroom introduced the integration of the ToolsOnAir just: Broadcast Suite and OCTOPUS6 multiplatform newsroom system.

ToolsOnAir's long-term relationship with OCTOPUS Newsroom has already resulted in the development of a highly generic MOS gateway that is easy to install and provides integration with the OCTOPUS platform. The new partnership offers cost-effective, complete news production on MacOS X, making it well-suited for small channels or channels with standard workflow. The completed integration is targeted to coincide with the upcoming IBC2011.

According to Jan Pulpan, director of sales and engineering at OCTOPUS Newsroom, ToolsOnAir's integration implements more than just a standard MOS workflow. It provides complete integration of Apple Final Cut Pro into the production chain using the OCTOPUS NLE plug-in. It also provides access to ToolsOnAir's graphics features to all journalists in the newsroom.

See ToolsOnAir at IBC2011 Stand 7.H32.

See OCTOPUS Newsroom at IBC2011 Stand 2.B19.