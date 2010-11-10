Vanilla Ice or Ed Begley, Jr.?

Another “pay me” battle has erupted, this time between AT&T and Scripps. In early November, Scripps Networks pulled the Food Network, HGTV, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country cable channels from AT&T’s U-verse video service. The action left 2.7 million AT&T U-verse customers without their weekly fix of home-improvement, cooking and music channels.

In an attempt to counter the loss, AT&T reminded customers that its U-verse service had other channels offering similar content. The company suggested customers check out the offerings from TLC, Bravo, Planet Green, ION Life and CMT as an alternative.

OK, maybe one can substitute "The Cake Boss" for "Rachael Ray." Viewing some TLC programs instead of HGTV fare may work for some viewers. However, that’s not always the case.

Personally, I am a fan of DIY’s "The Vanilla Ice Project" show. Vanilla Ice’s show is all about manly men renovating a huge and expensive house. The presentation is fresh and feminine-free, something you don’t find on HGTV.

Comparing Planet Green’s Ed Begley, Jr.'s latest home project to Vanilla Ice’s renovation of a million-dollar Palm Springs mansion is like comparing bicycles to drag racers. The only similarity is they both have wheels.

When I want to see macho guys doing maximum renovation, I’ll choose DIY’s "The Vanilla Ice Project." Sorry Ed.

(Editor’s note: The two above companies resolved their differences on Nov. 8, with each blaming the other for the impasse.)