SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE COMPLETES HD VISION FOR MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Dumont Television Center, College of the Arts at Montclair State University in New Jersey recently completed the move into an all digital, HD production flow for its Studio A complex. The installation of a Solid State Logic C10 Digital Broadcast Console fulfilled the HD vision for the new facility, providing Audio Control Room A with a state-of-the-art audio console equal to that which is used for high-end professional applications. The C10 HD fits in with Montclair’s initiative to offer educational and commercial learning opportunities for its students.

“Montclair State University has a dynamic broadcasting program within the College of the Arts, and it has been my job to upgrade the facility into a high definition, first class, professional broadcast environment that fulfills our education mission,” says Jeff Friedman, director, Dumont Television Center, College of the Arts, Montclair State University. “In the updated facility, I selected manufacturers and specific equipment that our students will come across as interns in New York City and other locations. To have our students learn on an audio console of the level of the C10 is vital, as SSL consoles are among those they will see throughout the industry.”

To offer its students a truly comprehensive education, Montclair State University rents out its facilities to professional content creators and public sector partners, offering students the opportunity to assist in all aspects of production. This approach benefits students on two levels: experience with professional productions and making contacts in the professional community for possible future employment.

“We have always accommodated limited facility rentals by professional clients because it is an excellent learning experience for our students,” states Friedman. “Our students are paid to work in important crew positions alongside professionals who might employ them in the future. Having an SSL console in Audio Control is clearly a positive for both students and clients.”

The Department of Broadcasting at Montclair State University also produces the cable series Carpe Diem, an award-winning weekly half-hour magazine show running for the past 17 years. The program airs on Comcast, Cablevision and other cable systems in northern New Jersey. The guests range from legislators and college professors to well-known entertainers and industry leaders.

“Because of the facility upgrade, Carpe Diem is now being produced in full HD, but is also recorded in SD for the local cable systems,” Friedman relates. “With the C10 HD in place, I do not have to worry about audio quality. Having an SSL console for our students is fabulous. The C10 HD is the right console at the right time at the right place.”

