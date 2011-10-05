Camera Corps launches Q-Ball Pre-Set

Camera Corps launched the Q-Ball Pre-Set, a major addition to its range of speciality remote cameras at IBC2011.

Developed in response to the company’s own operational requirements and feedback from customers, Q-Ball Pre-Set is a remotely controlled HD/SD camera head that can store up to 18 preset pan, tilt, zoom and focus positions when used with Camera Corps large PTZF switcher and joystick control unit.

Q-Ball Pre-Set is identical in size and shape to the standard Q-Ball but can be switched rapidly from one preset configuration to another. Settings are stored to non-volatile memory inside the head so they are retained even after a system is powered down.