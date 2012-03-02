Weather Central taps Vogt to predict future of company

Weather systems and related technology provider Weather Central, LP, based in Madison, Wiss., has appointed Patrick Vogt as its new Chief Executive Officer. Vogt will oversee the company’s growing portfolio of data, on-air systems and digital assets and implement an integrated global strategy to help accelerate growth.

For more than two decades, Vogt has worked in the digital, media and Internet technology industries. Most recently, he served as Chairman and CEO of Datran Media, a digital marketing company, and then as Executive Chairman of PulsePoint, a global media technology company formed through Datran’s merger with ContextWeb in September 2011. Vogt will retain his position as Chairman of PulsePoint.

“Weather is one of largest and most interesting big data sets in any industry, but the challenge lies in putting that data to work in a way that is both highly precise and highly practical,” he said. “We are at an important inflection point where emerging technologies can be applied to predictive models that impact everything from the health and safety of individuals, to broader environmental, agricultural and economic trends.”

Vogt succeeds Terry Kelly, who founded Weather Central in 1974 along with broadcasters and meteorologists based in Madison, Wisconsin. More than 1,000 partners and hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide use the weather graphics, precise forecast models, data, and patented technology developed by the company.