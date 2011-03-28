NEP Broadcasting Taps Anton/Bauer To Power Outsourced Teleproduciton Services Around The World

NEP Stocks More Than 600 Anton/Bauer Products, Credits the Company’s Unmatched Service with the Success of its Projects

PITTSBURGH — NEP Broadcasting has been at the forefront of outsourced teleproduction services for the past 20 years. Serving the world’s premiere broadcast networks and production companies, NEP provides state-of-the-art facilities, engineering expertise and technical management to support telecasts of major sporting events and entertainment programs around the globe. In order to maintain its high level of comprehensive services, NEP Supershooters Division regularly turns to Anton/Bauer (NAB Booth C7032), a brand of The Vitec Group and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, to power its multitude of events, including everything from the Super Bowl, The Masters and NASCAR to the Academy Awards.

With more than 600 Anton/Bauer batteries and power supplies in its stock, NEP’s award-winning Supershooters Division, known throughout the industry as the gold standard in TV production, has been using the company’s products since its inception. Today, the Supershooter’s fleet of 19 high definition units and two 3D units employs the company’s products as it provides mobile broadcast facilities to support a range of broadcasts, including Monday Night Football for ESPN, Sunday Night Football for NBC, The PGA Tour on NBC, CBS and the Golf Channel, professional boxing on HBO Sports, and the US Open.

“We started using Anton/Bauer products 20 years ago, and we never stopped,” says Jody Males, maintenance engineering manager at NEP Supershooters, LP. “We chose them for their industry wide acceptance by end users, first-rate reliability, cutting-edge technology and the company’s top-notch customer support.”

With more than 500 employees worldwide, including some of the finest engineering and technical management in the field, NEP Broadcasting is proud to serve networks, producers and organizations through services provided by its 12 specialized brands: Supershooters, Denali, Visions, Screenworks, Studios, Live Power, Premiere Entertainment, Sweetwater, American Hi Definition and Roll to Record, along with mobile facility services provided by New Century Productions.

“We design, build and maintain our own facilities, creating customized mobile production units to match specific client needs and to provide complete customer satisfaction. We want to be the best in the business, not just the biggest,” says Males.

The company’s Supershooters Division draws upon the reliability and versatility of an assorted mix of Anton/Bauer products—including a variety of HyTRON, ProPac, and DIONIC Batteries and InterActive Chargers, as well as the Ultralight.

“All of our mobile units carry Anton/Bauer battery kits consisting of a QUAD charger because of its testing and diagnostic capabilities, and at least four to six batteries,” Males continues. “Support trucks and events that require multiple mobile units typically carry several kits. It varies on the level of ENG footage being shot as to how many kits NEP provides. Often times, clients will request additional battery kits, which we keep in our active field shop inventory. As a whole, the batteries we use last as long as they should. However, many factors come into play that can affect the lifespan of each charge, such as the amount of use or temperature extremes. So it can be difficult to gauge actual lengths of time. Of course, Anton/Bauer provides a solution for this.”

Males refers to the company’s innovative, RealTime Display feature that it incorporated into its newer DIONIC batteries. An enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge displays up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals. “The RealTime Display technology provides very accurate information on the newer models, which helps in determining how much of a charge is available,” Males explains. “The DIONIC batteries provide a lightweight solution without compromising on the usage time.”

Anton/Bauer’s innovative, forward-thinking products are not just what draws Males to the company. NEP also relies on Anton/Bauer’s stellar customer service and support to help make its projects a winning success. According to Males, “The A/B support team travels to our headquarters in Pittsburgh twice a year to service anything we have available at the shop or on trucks at that time. The team brings information with it regarding what’s new in the battery industry and offers up solutions to questions we may have regarding its products. This face-to-face relationship has given us a sense of security in knowing that Anton/Bauer’s top-notch products also come with a firm handshake and a friendly smile. That’s not something that can be easily replaced.”

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight, ElipZ, ElightZ, CINEVCLX and CINEVCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

ABOUT NEP:

NEP Broadcasting is the leading international provider of outsourced broadcasting services vital to the delivery of live sports and entertainment events. Serving the world’s premiere broadcast networks and production companies, NEP provides state-of-the-art facilities, engineering expertise and technical management to support telecasts of major events and programs around the globe. With more than 500 employees worldwide, including the finest engineering and technical management in the field, NEP Broadcasting is proud to serve networks, producers and organizations through services provided by its nine specialized divisions: Supershooters, Denali, Visions, Screenworks, Studios, Live Power, Premiere Entertainment and Roll to Record, along with mobile facility services provided by New Century Productions. NEP is majority-owned by American Securities, a private equity firm headquartered in New York, and NEP management. For more information on NEP, please visit our website at www.nepinc.com.

