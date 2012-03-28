Broadcast International's Steve Jones Delivers Address at IP & TV World Forum

Optimizing Networks for Hybrid Cable and OTT

London, UK – Steve Jones, Senior VP/GM, CodecSys Division of Broadcast International (BCST.OB) is among the expert speakers participating at the IP&TV World Forum being held in London, England at the Olympia Exhibition Centre from 20-22 March 2012. Jones will deliver a Keynote speech on opening day addressing the subject of “Developing a Comprehensive Strategy to Deliver Compelling IP Based Content, Services and High Definition Video”, a topic under the broader heading, “Optimizing Networks for Hybrid, Cable & OTT”.

Jones is an accomplished speaker with a background rich in leading and building high tech companies. His insight into the evolving network and architecture of IP based delivery systems derives from his experience with Broadcast International’s CodecSys Video Optimization Software. CodecSys is a multi-codec compression technology enabling the highest quality video at the lowest possible bandwidth. The solution lets IPTV service providers stream top quality TV signals over broadband IP to multiple playback devices.

IP&TV World Forum unites broadcasters from a wide variety or platform backgrounds – smart TV, OTT, cable, satellite, terrestrial, & telco–to-network, to share experiences and brainstorm solutions. Attendees include executives from 91 countries and all six populated Continents.

Broadcast International is exhibiting at IP&TV World Forum in Stand 44.

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including OTT (over the top), video on demand, IPTV, digital satellite, and other types of wired/wireless network video distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board:BCST.ob - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

