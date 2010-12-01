White Mark Helps Scramble Soho Install Two New Audio Suites

Studio and technical design consultancy White Mark Ltd has completed the installation and acoustic treatment of two new audio suites at the Portland Mews premises of Scramble Soho, one of the UK’s leading sound design and post production facilities.

Both suites are equipped with ICON D-Command consoles and Pro Tools HD systems and are connected by a fully isolated vocal booth. Scramble has also upgraded the HP platforms in its three existing ICON D-Control rooms to run Pro Tools 8, ensuring the smooth-running and easy exchange of sessions throughout the facility.

Scramble’s Marketing Director Donna Head says: “The rooms are aimed at the budget conscious client, providing the same level of exceptional service that Scramble is known for, but at a far lower rate. This enables those who are working to ever tighter budgets the benefit from the same great production values.”

White Mark was given the task of creating the new suites on the basis of its previous good relationship with Scramble.

Technical director John Rawlings says: “White Mark has designed virtually every audio studio in Soho, including all of our existing facilities. We wanted the new suites to have the same acoustic properties as our existing rooms so from our point of view White Mark was the only choice. We’re really pleased with the end result. White Mark incorporated our ideas into the design and then oversaw all of the technical installation. They also came in on time and on budget, which is always an important consideration.”

The new suites are already in use on Scramble’s typically busy workload of sound design, gaming audio, pop promos, broadcast post and TV and radio commercials, including projects for T-Mobile, Dell, Pokerstars, Argos and WH Smith.

David Bell, Managing Director of White Mark, adds: “With this particular project, the main issues were logistical. Due to the constraints of the building we had to come up with some imaginative solutions to ensure that the vocal booth was fully isolated from external noise. The results are very pleasing and we are delighted that we have been able to help Scramble complete this project successfully.”

Established in 1997 by David Bell, John Dunnill, Derek Buckingham and Alan Cundell, White Mark Ltd specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. Over the last decade it has designed and supervised the construction of over 170 audio production suites worldwide. The company’s impressive client list encompasses some of the world’s most famous music recording facilities including Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, Hit Factory in New York (for which the company won a coveted TEC Award for Best Acoustic Design), Hit Factory/Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, Strongroom in London and private studios for producers and musicians such as William Orbit and Damon Albarn. In the area of audio post production, White Mark has completed over 100 studios for more than 40 companies in Soho alone. The list includes Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, Ascent Media, Wave and Boom. This impressive achievement means that a significant proportion of mainstream British television output passes through rooms designed by White Mark.