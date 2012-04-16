Gepco® International Debuts RunOne™ Powered Cables with Live Demo at NAB 2012

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, APRIL 16, 2012 — Gepco International (NAB Booth #C8508), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to introduce and demonstrate a new line of powered speaker cables at the NAB Show April 16-19, 2012. The new Gepco® Brand RunONE™ Powered Speaker Cables combine audio and power, along with optional data, under a single durable, yet flexible jacket. With multiple uses for corporations, DJs, lighting rigs and tours, RunONE allows the user to pull a single cable in place of multiple cables, providing a portable and neat solution that saves time and hassle.

Each RunONE cable combines one channel of power with two, eight or 12 channels of 110 Ohm balanced audio for line level, mic level or digital AES audio signals and can be used with self-powered speakers or in DMX lighting control. Using real-time analytical software, Gepco will demonstrate the superior characteristics of Gepco’s RunONE cables by comparing them to similar products. The software will measure handling noise, interference and frequency performance for differences you can not only hear, but see.

Additional configurations of RunONE include two channels of Category 5e cable that can be used for data drops in remote power and audio applications. Snakes with optional data can also be used for digital audio transmission while sending power to Front of House (FOH) for remote locations. Shielding around the power channels eliminates power noise from interrupting the audio/data signal, ensuring high-quality performance.

Terminated with industry-standard connectors, RunONE cables offer the option of Edison, IEC and Neutrik® powerCON® connectors for the power channel; 3-pin XLR, 5-pin XLR (for DMX lighting), TRS and Neutrik® convertCON® connectors for audio channels; and RJ45 and Neutrik® etherCON® connectors for optional data channels. RunONE cables are available in pre-defined and custom configurations.

“The RunONE cables are a great solution for anyone looking to save time,” said Joe Zajac, Market Development Manager for Gepco® Brand Products. “With up to 12 channels of audio combined with power and the optional two channels of data, the RunONE cables will also provide for much cleaner set-ups.”

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.