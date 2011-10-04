DVEO Successfully Resumes Production of DVB-ASI Cards

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is proud to announce that they have successfully resumed production of several types of DVB Master™ DVB-ASI cards and expect to have most cards back in production. In June 2011, DVEO purchased the intellectual assets of Linear Systems, Ltd. of Winnipeg, Canada, their long-term supplier of PCIe and PCI interface cards for DVB-ASI and SDI/HD-SDI.

The cards' manufacturing is being outsourced to a third party company near San Diego. DVEO plans to sell the manufacturing rights to a synergistic partner, and is negotiating with third parties. “This may happen in the next few months,” stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. “Meanwhile, our customer favorites are coming back… including the DVB Master 2i/2o two input and two output card, the VidPort™ SD-HD™ input or output card, the QuadPort H/i™ four channel HD-SDI input card, and the SDI Master™ FD send and receive card.”

Laszlo Zoltan continued, "As always, we can modify our hardware or software to create cards for customers' specific needs."

DVEO’s product line includes:

DVB Master FD PCIe – Send and receive interface card

DVB Master FD LP PCIe – Low profile format send and receive card

DVB Master 2i/2o PCIe – Four channel send and receive card

DVB Master 2i/2o PCIe LP – Low Profile four channel send and receive card

DVB Master Quad/i PCIe – Four channel input card

DVB Master Quad/i LP PCIe – Four channel input card in a low profile format

DVB Master Quad/o PCIe – Four channel output card

DVB Master Quad/o LP PCIe – Four channel output card in a low profile format

Features – All DVB Master™ PCIe cards

Windows® and Linux® drivers and API

Auto packet size detection

PID filtering

Accurate 25 ppm Clock

Jitter Management

Packet Arrival Timestamping

Auto Null Packet Insertion

Optional Loop Through with Failover Relay

Optional (2.5 PPM) High Stability Oscillator

RoHS compliant (2002/95/EC)

Available in Low Profile form factor

DirectShow® filter

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

