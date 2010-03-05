NAB 2010 Preview

PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE SHOWCASES LOUISE© 5.0 ADVANCED BUSINESS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AT NAB 2010

Simultaneously manages multi-channel linear and non-linear platforms

Metz, France – March 4, 2010 – ProConsultant Informatique, a forward-thinking developer of software solutions for broadcast and cable operators, will showcase LOUISE© 5.0, its state-of-the-art business management system at NAB 2010 Exhibition in Las Vegas from April 12 thru 15, 2010. LOUISE 5.0, the flagship product of the company, provides an intelligent and robust business-oriented architecture for simultaneously managing and scheduling program assets across multiple linear and non-linear outlets, including VOD, mobile and other services. This latest version includes new, updated and customizable graphical interfaces along with modules for streamlining non-linear production. One-on-one demonstrations highlighting the functions and features of LOUISE will be available on stand N6624. Visitors to the stand can also see demos of CINDY©, the cross-channel air time sales/traffic software which includes unique revenue optimization features.

Workflow Engine for Linear and Non-Linear Production

Built on a highly advanced design, LOUISE addresses full cycle business management, including global governance of rights and scheduling across multiple departments with centralized data management, metadata tracking and customizable reports. Flexible tools and user-friendly interfaces tailored to job functions facilitate data entry, prevent errors and eliminate redundant tasks. A powerful workflow engine streamlines production and delivery, especially in tapeless operations where content is generated for multi-platform use. LOUISE adds further efficiencies as it manages and automates media retrieval, conversions and many other processes.

“We’re very conscious of the challenges facing content providers to produce more content on more platforms while maintaining costs,” said Herve Obed, founder, ProConsultant Informatique S.A. “Fortunately we designed LOUISE with a forward-thinking architecture that allows us to incorporate cross-platform business management. The beauty of LOUISE is that it is an open and evolving product that brings new enhancements as customer needs and technologies change. An excellent example is MediaBench which generates promos and accelerates workflows associated with new media publishing without additional overhead. LOUISE is a robust, versatile and organic system.”

With just a few key strokes, the MediaBench module makes it possible to search, select, and assemble program content for graphical and video promos; no external tools are needed.

Posters, thumbnails and even video trailers can be created right on the desktop (no costly edit suites required) whether for linear channels, VOD, web or other platforms.

About LOUISE – Business Management System

LOUISE is a dynamic, fully integrated information system for managing and scheduling media programming assets whether it's a mid-size television station or multi-channel, multi-media enterprise operation. LOUISE incorporates essential program information in its centralized database including rights, contracts, scheduling and all associated metadata through its life-cycle. Designed to handle a broad range of situations, the logging tool allows secondary-event scheduling. Built on open standards, LOUISE serves as a control and information hub for data exchange. The powerful Search and Report module quickly responds to multiple levels and categories of queries. Customized reports and analyses are generated dynamically to reflect the latest information. LOUISE can be easily integrated with other systems – from ingest cameras to automation systems or publication and archive systems. In addition to improved efficiencies, LOUISE provides a reliable, robust framework to maximize all aspects of the digital workflow.

About CINDY – Advanced Air Time Sales Software

CINDY is an ideal choice for managing TV commercial sales and commercial traffic in individual, multi-station and multi-platform situations. With smart, dynamic updating, CINDY always presents the current status of your ad inventory and includes built-in tools for revenue optimization. Planning, scheduling and reporting modules adapt to your workflows – including team/account management, proposal and contract handling, automated and manual scheduling, and financial reports. CINDY is fully integrated with LOUISE and also compatible with 3rd party systems and enterprise applications including SAP and Oracle Financials.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique S.A. develops state-of-the-art management software for media organizations. Based in Metz, France, the company’s flagship business management software LOUISE and its air time sales/traffic system CINDY are enterprise solutions offering straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 200 television and multi-media organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance. For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net.

