Viacom Taps Broadcast Integration Services For Network Operations Center Expansion

64 BROADCAST ORIGINATION CHANNELS IN HAUPPAUGE, NY

Union City, NJ - Broadcast Integration Services (BIS) – a forward-thinking media technology design, engineering and installation firm – today announced the company's selection by Viacom/MTV Networks (MTVN) http://www.bis-tv.com/clients/index.htm to assist in the design, installation, testing and commissioning of a new Technical Operations Center (TOC) within the existing Network Operations facility located in Hauppauge, New York. The project encompasses infrastructure expansion in HDSDI routing, monitor & control systems, multi-viewer and play out capacity for up to 64 HD/SD on air play out chains along with multiple virtual control room environments.

“As a result of our successful MTV HD Studio project BIS was at the top of our list for the TOC build out. Their technical expertise, flexibility, and proven ability to deliver on an extremely tight deadlines gave us the confidence we needed to award BIS the project,” said Mike Bivona, VP of Engineering for MTV Networks.

The new channels and subsystems will be scalable for future growth and expansion, as well as providing standard platforms for easy troubleshooting and maintenance. They will also support future migration of content infrastructure, such as archive, asset management and play-to-air systems. For flexibility, efficiency, and redundancy we’re building out a multipurpose control room and channel play out infrastructure that allows for operators to monitor and control either a single or a group of channels within the TOC environment,” added Bivona.

"We are very pleased that our 'all out' effort on Times Square helped us earn this new Viacom opportunity," said Joseph Policastro, senior director of Broadcast Integration Services. "They are a valued client with high standards and a clear vision of the technologies needed to achieve their long term goals."

About Broadcast Integration Services:

BIS provides client-driven media technology services, ranging from content acquisition through transmission, production and presentation. The company's experienced industry professionals guide clients through the myriad decisions involved in modern facility builds and upgrades. Whether upgrading a boardroom, creating digital signage, or engineering an entire production facility from the ground-up, BIS views each project as a singular opportunity. For further information, please visit http://www.bis-tv.com

About Viacom/MTVN:

Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is one of the world’s leading creators of entertainment content, with brands that engage and connect diverse audiences across television, online, mobile, games, virtual worlds and consumer products. The company’s portfolio spans more than 150 television channels and 400 digital media properties worldwide, and includes MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., TeenNick, AddictingGames, Shockwave, Neopets, COMEDY CENTRAL, SPIKE,TV Land, Atom, and GameTrailers.

