Envivio Introduces Halo Network Media Processor, Optimizing Delivery of Multi-Screen Content for TV Everywhere

Leverages the Envivio Genesis Mezzanine Format to Reduce Costs and Complexity

while Delivering High Quality Premium TV Services to a Wide Array of Viewing Devices

South San Francisco, CA – April 7, 2011 – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today introduced the new Envivio Halo™ Network Media Processor (NMP), a powerful complement to 4Caster™ C4-based multi-screen TV headends. Installed at the edge of the core video delivery network, Halo NMPs provide protected video that is formatted for further distribution to smartphones, tablets, connected TVs, and PCs. Envivio will formally announce the Halo NMP to the public at NAB 2011, April 11-14, in booth SU4302.

“Envivio’s new Halo NMP is a flexible, powerful solution to the challenge of developing multi-screen TV services in a landscape with a constantly growing variety of devices and networks,” said Julien Signès, Envivio’s president and CEO. “Now cable and satellite companies, telcos, broadcasters and other content providers can more easily build the intelligent, streamlined operations they expect—and need—to offer exciting new multi-screen services.”

Envivio Halo network media processors are versatile systems for packaging, encrypting and distributing video streams for consumer devices. In conjunction with Envivio 4Caster C4 multi-profile video encoders and the Envivio Genesis™ universal mezzanine format, Halo NMPs create the world’s first video headend and content packaging solution designed from the ground up for Multi-Screen TV services.

In traditional “silo”-based systems, introducing support for a new consumer device requires the disruptive addition of purpose-built equipment directly to the headend and the allocation of additional bandwidth in the network backbone. With its converged 4Caster C4 headend, universal Genesis format and Halo NMP processing at the edge, Envivio is changing the economics and limitations of multi-screen operations.

Envivio’s unified headend using 4Caster C4 encoders applies high quality compression for resolutions and bit rates required by all types of screens in the Genesis format. This unified, broadcast standards-based mezzanine format supports multiple streams simultaneously, reducing backbone bandwidth requirements for multi-screen services by 50% or more when compared with delivering separate formats for each device. This efficiency means that only a single core content delivery backbone or satellite uplink is needed to distribute Genesis-formatted content to Halo NMPs at the edge of the operator’s internal network. This solution is compatible with existing broadcast infrastructure, monitoring equipment and workflows--it enhances current operations without altering them.

Halo NMPs perform dense final content adaptation for target consumer devices, including generation of protected adaptive bitrate streams compatible with Apple iOS, Android 3.0, Adobe Flash and Microsoft Smooth Streaming enabled consumer equipment. Halo NMPs can be added by operators as needed, locally or distributed, to support new devices without impacting the headend or the video quality, and without significantly increasing bandwidth demands on the network backbone.

This innovative architecture is currently being deployed by some of the world’s largest Cable and Telecom operators. Envivio expects to begin shipping Halo NMPs to the general public in early summer 2011.

For more information about Envivio Halo NMPs, the Envivio Genesis format, and all of Envivio’s multi-screen solutions for mobile, internet and broadcast television, please visit our website http://www.envivio.com.