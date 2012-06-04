Bexel Returns to the Court for 20th Season of TNT's NBA Playoffs Coverage

Custom Rental Package Includes Equipment, Technical Support and Services

BURBANK, CA, JUNE 4, 2012—As the NBA playoffs heat up into the conference finals, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services, is once again providing a custom solution, including equipment, technical support and services, for the Turner Network Television (TNT) NBA playoffs broadcast coverage. This year marks the 20th season that Bexel has been providing custom solutions for TNT's playoff coverage. Turner will cover nearly 40 games in 30 days throughout May and June, with Bexel behind the scenes from start to finish.

"The gear Bexel is providing to Turner for its playoff efforts are essential for the telecasts," says Lee Estroff, vice president of account development, Bexel. "Ranging from the latest HD super slo-mo systems, to a variety of HD EVS’s, encrypted RF audio packages, fiber optics and on-site non-linear editing facilities, we provide our gear based on Turner's needs for every single TNT telecast through the Western Conference Finals.”

Bexel is facilitating five systems moving from game to game, some living on trucks and others being shipped around to the various arenas through the Western Conference Finals. With TNT counting on Bexel to help transport the equipment around to various sites, the Bexel team is in constant contact with the network and heavily involved in coordinating and working out logistics 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Having worked with Turner in support of its coverage of the NBA playoffs for the past 20 years, we are able to anticipate many of the challenges that they are faced with during such an aggressive schedule with the limited lead time between games,” adds Estroff. "With our knowledge and experience, there is no learning curve on a project that cannot afford any service lapses."

Bexel is also supporting NBA TV's extensive coverage of first-round games and live studio coverage, supplying EVS and RF audio packages to the league's network.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.