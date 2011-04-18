Genelec 2011 NAB Press Kit

http://www.clynemedia.com/genelec/NAB_4_11/index.html

GENELEC DISPLAYS ITS 1238CF TRI-AMPLIFIED DSP MONITORING SYSTEM

Genelec (booth C1332), the world’s longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, is displaying its 1238CF Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System at NAB 2011. The 1238CF is a compact three-way DSP monitoring loudspeaker including a slim speaker enclosure, two eight-inch (210-mm) long-throw bass drivers, a five-inch (130-mm) proprietary Genelec midrange driver and a one-inch (25-mm) metal dome tweeter, multiple power amplifiers, digital signal processing (DSP) circuitry and active, low-level crossovers. Designed for medium-sized control rooms, this system is ideal for music recording studios, project studios, film and video postproduction and broadcast monitoring. The 1238CF is compatible with proprietary Genelec Loudspeaker Manager™ (GLM™) control software, Version 1.4.0, and can be combined with Genelec 8200/7200 Series products in the same control network. More...

GENELEC OFFERS ITS NEW BroadcastPak, FEATURING FIVE 8030A ACTIVE MONITORS AND 7050B ACTIVE SUBWOOFER

Genelec (booth C1332), the world’s longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, offers its new BroadcastPak. Composed of five 8030A Bi-Amplified Monitors and a 7050B Active Subwoofer, the BroadcastPak offers a space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution, ideal for multi-channel editing rooms, mobile recording trucks and other mixing environments where space may be at a premium. More...

GENELEC NOW SHIPPING 6010A BI-AMPLIFIED ACTIVE MONITOR AND 5040A ACTIVE SUBWOOFER IN DARK “MYSTIC” BLACK

Genelec (booth C1332), the world’s longstanding leader in active monitoring, is shipping its 6010A Bi-Amplified Loudspeaker System and matching 5040A Active Subwoofer in a striking new finish, dark “Mystic” black. The 6010A is Genelec’s smallest speaker system to date, measuring 7 1/8" x 4 3/4" x 4 1/2" (height with Iso-Pod™ 7 11/16"). The system has been designed for computer sound systems, workstations, Master Control Rooms, and other close proximity listening applications requiring a low-profile monitoring solution. It can even be plugged directly into personal music players for enhanced acoustic enjoyment. However, size is no handicap to performance as the 6010A two-way active monitoring system incorporates Genelec’s acoustic design innovations to minimize all forms of distortion. More...

GENELEC EXHIBITS ITS 8260A TRI-AMPLIFIED DSP MONITORING SYSTEM WITH MINIMUM DIFFRACTION COAXIAL (MDC™) TECHNOLOGY

Genelec (booth C1332), the world’s longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, is exhibiting its 8260A Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System. The 8260A breaks new ground in electro-acoustic design, as mechanical, acoustical and signal-processing designs are linked closely together. The 8260A features major advances in audio driver technology, integrated with a sophisticated enclosure design, and Genelec’s proprietary Minimum Diffraction Coaxial (MDC™) Mid/High driver technology takes a big step in perfecting audio quality in professional active studio monitors. More...

GRAVITY MASTERING FINDS ULTIMATE ACCURACY WITH GENELEC 8250A BI-AMPLIFIED DSP MONITORING SYSTEM AND 7270A SUB

Gravity Mastering, a six-year-old facility that is part of Chicago’s successful Gravity Studios complex, has installed Genelec’s award-winning 8250A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitoring System and a Genelec 7270A Active DSP Subwoofer in its mastering room. Gravity has mastered recordings for projects including the 2008 Van's Warped Tour compilation, hard-rockers Aiden and American Idol Season 9 winner Lee DeWyze, and studio Owner and Chief Mastering Engineer Doug McBride says that only Genelec monitors offer him the absolute monitoring accuracy that he and his clients demand. The Genelec 8250A monitors were purchased through pro audio dealer T.C. Furlong & Associates of Lake Forest, Illinois. More...

M3 (MUSIC MIX MOBILE) PURCHASES THIRD 5.1 GENELEC 8200 ACTIVE DSP MONITOR SYSTEM FOR NEW MID-SIZED “VOYAGER” TRUCK

Genelec (booth C1332), the world’s longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, is pleased to announce that M3 (Music Mix Mobile), a New Jersey/California-based remote facilities company combining the talents of award-winning production professionals and state-of-the-art audio solutions, has purchased its third 5.1 Genelec 8200 Series Active DSP Monitoring System. Consisting of 8250A Bi-Amplified Active DSP Monitors and 8240A Bi-Amplified Active DSP Monitors, along with the 7260A Active DSP Subwoofer, the new system is being used in M3’s new mid-sized truck, Voyager, which went online in late 2010, recording the Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert Rally to Restore Sanity/March to Keep Fear Alive events and the Latin GRAMMY® Awards. More...