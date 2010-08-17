ANTON/BAUER USED AT THE PRESTIGIOUS SUNDANCE INSTITUTE'S DIRECTORS LAB

For More Than 20 Years the Directors Lab Has Relied on Anton/Bauer Battery Power

PARK CITY, UT - Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world's premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is delighted to call the prominent Sundance Institute's Directors Lab a satisfied customer for more than 20 years.

Anton/Bauer has been a staple of the Sundance Institute's Directors Lab, consistently producing efficient products that are not only reasonably priced, but also match the weight, scale and dynamics of the newer camera technologies. As a result of its ability to respond to the ever-changing technologies, Anton/Bauer has become the exclusive battery brand of the prestigious Director's Lab at the Sundance Institute.

Founded in 1981 by legendary American actor and director Robert Redford to establish a creative environment to support new voices in independent filmmaking, the Sundance Institute Directors Lab has become a place where key writers and directors can go to develop their original screenplays. The Sundance Institute has grown into an internationally renowned resource for thousands of independent film, theatre, and music artists, with programs like the annual Sundance Film Festival, widely regarded as the premier U.S. showcase for American and international independent films.

"Anton/Bauer has kept up with the current production technology. It doesn't matter what kind of equipment we're using at Sundance," says Ian Calderon, Director of Digital Initiatives for the Sundance Institute. "The Anton/Bauer batteries maintain their charges, they are durable and we've never had a failure. They consistently exceed our expectations. The production staff never has to ask about battery backup because they know that the Anton/Bauer name means dependable and reliable power resources."

Currently, the Directors Lab is using several Anton/Bauer products, including DIONIC 90 Logic Series batteries, Quad 2702 InterActive power chargers, 20-inch PowerTap connectors and Ultralight 2-20 camera-mounted lights.

"Batteries are one of the most important components in the production process," adds Calderon. "The staff works at an altitude of about 6,500 feet where we can experience some snow in the morning and a heat wave in the afternoon. The weather has never posed a problem for the Anton/Bauer products, they just keep on going and that is why we use them exclusively."

