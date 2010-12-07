Vaddio Controls Canon BU-50H Robotic PTZ Cameras at New Museum in Dominican Republic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (December 7, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty pan/tilt/zoom cameras and high-end camera control systems, supplied Nutech Engineering with a Precision Camera Controller to remotely control two Canon BU-50H robotic indoor PTZ cameras.

The new Telecommunications Cultural Center (TCC), located in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, is an interactive museum dedicated to the history of communications. From jungle drums to PDAs, the TCC is dedicated exclusively to the representation of the Dominican Republic’s impact on global telecommunications. Established by Indotel, the Dominican Republic’s National Telecommunications Institute, the TCC captures special events in its auditorium for use in HD quality using two of Canon’s 3-CCD robotic PTZ cameras and a Vaddio Precision Camera Controller.

“We searched long and hard for compatible and budget-friendly 3-CCD high definition cameras and quality controllers,” explained Michael W. Banks, President of Nutech Engineering, designer/integrator of the new facility. “We needed a solution that could measure up to our expectations and still provide enough ease-of-use to train our operators.”

The Canon BU-50H robotic PTZ high definition camera systems are equipped with three 1/3-inch (1.67 million-pixel) CCD sensors, a zoom lens with 20X optical zoom ratio, an advanced Canon Auto Focus function and Canon’s Image Stabilizer technology, should vibration be present where the BU-50H is mounted. The system’s robotic pan/tilt mechanism is capable of extremely smoothe pans of 300 degrees and tilts of 80 degrees and allows for simultaneous termination of pre-set pan, tilt and zoom operations.

The Canon BU-50H cameras at the TCC are controlled remotely by an operator using Vaddio’s Precision Camera Controller via RS-422. The Precision Camera Controller offers broadcast-quality joystick control for extremely smoothe and accurate pan, tilt and zoom control, as well as CCU functionality to adjust red and blue gain, detail and iris with adjustable gain.

“The Vaddio Precision Camera Controller offers no comparison to anything on the market and we could not find anyone who even came close in price,” stated Banks. “Vaddio’s technical sheets and support, along with the product line and prices make it easy for our client to accept our proposal.”

“Vaddio has found a permanent home with us. Vaddio offers an impressive selection of cameras, controllers and accessories in which we can choose exactly what solution our client needs within their budgets,” explained Banks.

“Even if we come across a project where the client’s budget is no obstacle, we still look to Vaddio for our video solutions.”

