France’s CMC Invests in Multiple Jünger Audio T*AP Units for Loudness Compliance

German dynamics processing manufacturer Jünger Audio has recently sold four of its market-leading T*AP Television Audio Processor units to France’s CMC laboratories. Part of the giant MonalSystem group, CMC is one of the leading facilities houses servicing the French broadcast industry, with clients including all the main French TV broadcasters (France Télévision, TF1, Canal+, M6), as well as international distributors such as Warner, Universal, Metropolitan, Wild Side, etc.

Three T*APs, which were supplied by Jünger Audio’s French distributor 44.1, were bought for the CMC video laboratories and one for the audio mixing operation.

“Our Jünger Audio T*AP units are being used to create broadcast tapes, which, in France, now need to be compliant with the EBU’s R128 loudness recommendation,” explains Daniel Almeida, Senior Maintenance Technician at MonalSystem. “We make a large number of broadcast tapes using VTRs and we needed a realtime and high quality solution for the audio loudness normalisation according to the R128 recommendation.”

Jünger Audio’s audio loudness systems support all known loudness standards including ITU, EBU and ATSC. What’s more, they use the company’s proprietary LEVEL MAGIC™ technology, which is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes, and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source.

“We tested all of the products available on the market before choosing the T*AP, and this made us realise that realtime loudness normalisation is not an easy thing,” says Jean-François Brion, Assistant to the Operating Manager and Sound Engineer at CMC. “We already knew the Jünger product range well – especially the D02 limiter/compressor – and we were quick to take interest in the LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm. We optimised the T*AP setup over a long period of work to make the loudness normalisation the way we wanted it to be: smooth and as respectful as possible of the original sound.”

While CMC chose the T*APs primarily for the quality of their sound treatment, other important considerations were also taken into account, including the way the units would fit into established workflows at the facility.

“We also like the ability to configure the unit via a web interface and the remote control,” says Almeida. “The remote control was necessary for the seamless integration of the hardware into our working environment, and we appreciate the realtime display of the R128 measurements. It is very important for us to have a physical interface for our technicians; they can set-up the hardware with hotkeys and check the result of the loudness normalisation at the end of a job.”

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com