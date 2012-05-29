Qualis Audio Names Prism Sound As Its New European Distributor

PORTLAND, OREGON, MAY 29, 2012 - Qualis Audio, a leading developer of professional audio measurement and monitoring instruments, with an emphasis on 5.1 surround sound, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Prism Sound as its exclusive distributor in the United Kingdom, Ireland and portions of continental Europe. The company will support sales of Qualis Audio's Sentinel Surround Sound Audio Monitor outside of the United States, further bolstering the company's reach to new and existing customers worldwide.

The Sentinel will be sold alongside Prism Sound's already impressive lineup of audio equipment for applications that demand high quality and precision from manufacturers, including LOUDSOFT and Prism Sound's own line of SADiE audio workstation software.

"This relationship with Qualis Audio is an opportunity to extend our business with both existing and new clients, by virtue of the existing Qualis Audio product line and new products in future," says Graham Boswell, director of sales and marketing, Prism Sound. "Our customers have long been interested in the service quality and loudness monitoring that the Sentinel provides, and we are happy to provide them with this technology. A partnership with Qualis Audio, a company with a fantastic heritage in audio technology, strongly reinforces our brand and positioning. I am confident that we will be able to develop good business by working together to provide the best audio solutions for our clients."

Doug Ordon, director of U.S. sales, Qualis Audio, says his company is happy to team up with Prism Sound. "Having a strong partner in the United Kingdom with such a stellar reputation will enable Qualis Audio to reach and educate new customers overseas. It also provides both of our companies with a chance to collaborate on future opportunities. Just as there are issues with loudness compliance here in the United States, our friends in Europe are also seeking ways to comply with EBU standards. We are happy to share the Sentinel with them as an innovative, cost-effective solution."

Prism Sound:

1) Note To Editors

The name "Prism" is widely used in different markets and by many different companies worldwide. The Cambridge-based UK manufacturer of audio interfaces, test and measurement equipment and logging systems, to whom this press release refers, seeks to avoid commercial confusion with these other markets and companies by always using its full trading name, "Prism Sound", in its commercial communications. To avoid further action by these companies, Prism Sound respectfully ask that this convention be followed in print and on-line media which refer to their company and products. Thank you.

2) About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufactures high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. In addition to Qualis, the Prism Sound product range includes SADiE digital audio workstations and location recorders. Prism Sound also manufactures audio test and measurement products including the dScope Series III audio analyzer.

For more information please visit www.sadie.com or www.prismsound.com or contact: Graham Boswell, Director of Sales & Marketing, Prism Sound group via email: Graham.boswell@prismsound.com or phone: +44 1353 648888.

About Qualis Audio

Founded in 2008, Qualis Audio is a leading developer of professional audio measurement and monitoring instruments for the broadcast industry. With an emphasis on surround, loudness and QoE, Qualis Audio is the only company in the broadcast market focused on audio measurement with roots in test and measurement.

Its flagship product, the Sentinel, is a network-connected surround sound audio monitor capable of unattended operation. In broadcast applications, it provides comprehensive measurements for CALM Act loudness compliance and QoE analysis. In addition to intelligent monitoring and archival logging, the Sentinel delivers innovative forensic and reporting capabilities. For more information visit www.qualisaudio.com.