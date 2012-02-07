Global Media and Entertainment Company Adopts Pilat Media's MediaPro Airtime Sales System Across Europe

Pan-European Standardization Will Improve Control and Understanding of Local and Regional Ad Sales Activities

LONDON -- Feb. 7, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], a leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that a prominent global media and entertainment company has gone live with its MediaPro airtime sales solution. The company has rolled out MediaPro most recently to its Spain division, joining its Benelux offices and London headquarters which coordinates its central and eastern Europe ad sales operations. MediaPro will eventually be used in nine regions across Europe for planning and managing inventory, pricing strategies, and sales bookings for all commercial airtime.

The media and entertainment company's move to MediaPro is a significant step in its efforts to standardize all of its European operations on a single advertising sales platform, with the goal of having centralized reporting and a unified view into sales activities across all of the territories -- while at the same time addressing the variations of the local sales markets.

The Spain division is now using MediaPro for channels in Spain and Portugal -- managing and automating all of the division's processes for proposing campaigns to clients, offering pricing and discounts tailored to the local markets, booking spots, managing contracts, and reconciling accounts once the commercials have run. Based on its success in Spain and other European offices, the media and entertainment company is planning the next MediaPro roll out to the Nordic region.

"This adoption of MediaPro by this high profile media and entertainment company is just the latest example of how the solution is rapidly becoming the standard for economical and efficient airtime ad sales management. The company chose MediaPro based on our extensive installed base in Europe and our deep knowledge of the various local markets -- including how sales methodologies vary from country to country," said Herman Maat, general manager MediaPro Division, Pilat Media. "Another reason the company is standardising on MediaPro is our ability to very quickly develop a highly tailored solution to meet the specific requirements of its different subsidiaries."

MediaPro is a powerful, intuitive advertising sales solution, developed in collaboration with leading media sales organisations and used for more than 10 years by major broadcasting companies and high profile sales houses. MediaPro is designed to help implement various sales strategies responding to specific market and commercial requirements, enhancing the service provided to media buyers while automating back office operations. Although compact and economical, MediaPro provides a wide gamut of features including comprehensive customer management capabilities, powerful tracking facilities to define and maintain the product advertising tree, and linkage of all the variables associated with deals and campaigns to ensure that they are implemented in compliance with agreed terms and constraints. Full reporting and ready integration with systems for CRM, scheduling, ratings, and finance management help make MediaPro an essential business tool for busy agencies and broadcasters.

With its open architecture allowing ready interfacing with third-party systems and its modular configuration enabling easy adaption for television, radio, and cross-channel campaigns, MediaPro also delivers low cost of ownership. Based on core Microsoft(R) technologies and utilizing an industry-standard SQL server database, MediaPro provides extensive capabilities for Web deployment, data analysis services, and interchange.

More information about Pilat Media's MediaPro and its IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

