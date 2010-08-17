TianJin TV Builds New HD Playout Platform With Omneon MediaDeck(TM) Server Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Aug. 17, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced that China's TianJin TV (TJTV), one of the country's oldest broadcast stations, is installing 17 new Omneon MediaDeck(TM) server systems at the core of a new HD playout system. Implemented within TJTV's state-of-the-art multifunctional DTV facility, the Omneon MediaDeck systems will enable the broadcaster to launch its channel lineup in HD.

"We required a reliable yet flexible server system that would ensure a successful launch of HD playout from within our new digital facility, and the Omneon MediaDeck system meets these critical requirements," said Shao Yunfeng, director of broadcasting department at TianJin TV. "The server system's native MXF support, compatibility with our nonlinear edit systems, integrated upconversion capability, and hot-swappable modular design will enable easy integration and allow us to employ an efficient, cost-saving workflow in bringing more HD programming to viewers."

Founded in October 1958, TJTV is one of the first four TV stations established in China. The broadcaster's signal today covers 31 provinces in China, as well as neighboring countries and regions, and is available to nearly 800 million people. TJTV currently offers 10 specialized channels, four digital premium channels, and an HD channel. As the broadcaster migrates its SD channels to HD, the new MediaDeck systems will provide internal conversion of content as needed. With conversion built into its playout servers, TJTV will be able to reduce both the time and equipment costs required to deliver HD services.

The Omneon MediaDeck integrated media server delivers the broadcast quality and mission-critical reliability of the Omneon Spectrum(TM) media server system, the world's leading transmission server, in a convenient and cost-effective package. Of the 17 MediaDeck systems being deployed at TJTV, 10 will be configured to support main and backup playout, three will support time-delay playout, another two will support digital channel playout, and the final two will serve as spares.

"The MediaDeck multichannel media server supports up to six channels of SD video or four HD channels, giving TJTV a versatile playout solution that eases the shift to HD broadcasting," said Geoff Stedman, Omneon senior vice president of marketing and business development. "With a host of successful deployments worldwide, the MediaDeck system provides proven performance and reliability within advanced file-based production and transmission workflows."

