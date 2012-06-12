Singular Software Invites Video Editors Using Apple® Final Cut Pro to the Public Beta of PluralEyes 3.0

PluralEyes connects to Apple’s video editing system with a visual interactive workspace

Vancouver, British Columbia — June 12, 2012 —Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for video production, is pleased to announce the public beta of its award-winning PluralEyes for Apple® Final Cut Pro versions 6, 7 and X. The brand new PluralEyes 3.0, which made its debut at NAB 2012, now features a visual interactive workspace and a host of tools to test and tweak the sync. Video editors can now monitor the process as their multi-camera and dual-system audio footage syncs quickly and accurately. When the sync is finished, the visual workspace makes quality control easy and painless, so editors can move on to the creative editing process sooner and with confidence.

“We completely rethought the synchronization workflow for the release of PluralEyes 3.0,” comments Bruce Sharpe, founder and president, Singular Software. “Synchronization is a critical part of the post-production phase and deserves its own environment, just like color correction does. The advances we’ve made in PluralEyes over the years could not have been done without the feedback of our enthusiastic customers, so we’re excited to begin open beta testing for PluralEyes 3.0 for Final Cut Pro. We’re confident editors will find the new design and user interface to be a great enhancement to their sync automation and creative workflow.”

About PluralEyes: A revolutionary timesaver for multi-camera, dual-system audio workflows

By automating time-consuming tasks, PluralEyes dramatically shortens the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically without the need for timecode, clappers or any special preparation. One-click ‘sync video clips’ and ‘replace audio’ capabilities provide simple and accurate synchronization of media, regardless of project type or size. PluralEyes simplifies the production process as well as post, reducing the chance of errors and giving editors more flexibility in how they approach every shoot.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information, please visit the Singular Software website.

