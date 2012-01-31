KAIL-TV Upgrades Fresno Facilities With NVerzion NCompass

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jan. 30, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KAIL-TV in Fresno, Calif., has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NCompass software platform to complement the station's NVerzion playout automation software system. The upgrade allows KAIL-TV to manage automatically the processing and playout of file-based content received through content delivery systems like Pitch Blue and Pathfire(TM). The expansion, which also included upgrading the existing Harmonic video server for added storage, was performed by NVerzion without disrupting KAIL-TV's normal, day-to-day operations.

KAIL-TV has relied on NVerzion's automation technology and expertise since 2007. NVerzion has provided the station with a stable, reliable system capable of delivering master control commercial and program playout for two independent on-air transmission channels. The latest upgrade with NCompass combines with the previously installed components to manage, record, and segment the program content from sources such as Pathfire and Pitch Blue, based on user-defined rules. The NCompass software manages ingest of incoming files and converts them instantly for editing or simple turnaround for playout with minimal human intervention, thus saving valuable resources for the station.

NCompass enables the processing and playout of content by efficient management of program metadata. The broadcast operator can choose and move specific content from different delivery systems simply by dragging and dropping the desired content to the preferred destination or by creating a set of configurable, predefined rules. Additionally, the NCompass software is configured to move data from the delivery system to the Carbon Coder transcoding engine, then directly to the Harmonic playout server.

"The NCompass software platform has provided us with the necessary tools for an efficient, automated workflow, enabling us to deliver 24/7 automated programming for our high-definition on-air channels, while keeping costs at the minimum," said Tom Driggers, consulting engineer at KAIL-TV. "At a time when station resources are limited, yet deployment of new technology is crucial for business success, NVerzion's simple, easy-to-use technology ensures flawless broadcast operations at an affordable price-point."

About KAIL-TV (www.kail.tv) Trans America Broadcasting Corporation has been the parent company to KAIL-TV, serving the Central Valley for over 40 years. KAIL broadcasts digitally on channels 7.1 and 7.2. KAIL- 7.1(formerly analog channel 53) features network programming from MyNetworkTV and syndicated programs that include "Judge Judy," "The Office," and "Family Guy." This primary channel is also the Central Valley's broadcast home of the Fresno State Bulldogs. KAIL-TV 7.2 features The Retro Television Network (RTV). RTV is an innovative, 24/7 television network featuring the very best classic TV shows. RTV draws its programs from the libraries of several major television studios. They then craft a program line up customized for each broadcast market using top shows like "The Rockford Files," "Leave It To Beaver," "Quincy," and "Emergency," just to name a few. KAIL also is broadcasting two mobile TV channels.

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com) For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

